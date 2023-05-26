Barryroe State compensation option, Apple in the ECJ and Forbes makes it up to Limerick

On our Inside Business podcast Tom Keogh delves into the 200-year history of his family’s farm business in north county Dublin, the pivots those before him were forced to make, and how ingenious branding and marketing helped Keogh’s crisps stand out in a crowded market.

Barryroe Offshore Energy, the driving force behind a major oil and gas prospect that was blocked by Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan last week, was approached with a merger solution before the decision, which could allow it to take part in a large claim against the State, according to sources. Joe Brennan has the details.

Apple in the ECJ will be the final chapter of the world’s biggest antitrust case, which found its way this week to the EU’s highest court, almost a decade after the commission started investigating how the iPhone maker pays tax in the Republic, home to its main subsidiaries outside the US. Joe Brennan and Naomi O’Leary report.

Forbes magazine has announced details of the event it is hosting in Limerick next month as a way of saying sorry for a derogatory article about the city two years ago, writes John Burns in Any Other Business. Quangos making a comeback, Max Schrems renewing hostilities with data regulators and horse racing seeking subsidies are also on his agenda.

Homes and businesses paid €35 million extra on their electricity bills last winter because battery storage operators could not get full access to the market, according to their industry lobby group. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In his weekly column John FitzGerald argues that price controls didn’t work in the old Soviet Union and they won’t work in Ireland now.

BNY Mellon managing director Carol Andrews has been appointed co-chair of the Balance for Better Business group, replacing former Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon, writes Ciara O’Brien

Air travel’s recovery is showing no signs of slowing, according to aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital, which earned €318 million profit in the 12 months to March 31st, writes Barry O’Halloran. Dublin-based SMBC buys planes from manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing, then leases them to airlines around the world.

