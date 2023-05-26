New co-chair appointed at Balance for Better Business

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney: he has appointed BNY Mellon managing director Carol Andrews co-chair of the Balance for Better Business group

BNY Mellon managing director Carol Andrews has been appointed co-chair of the Balance for Better Business group, replacing former Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon.

Established by the government, Balance for better Business is an independent review group that is seeking to improve gender balance in senior business leadership in Ireland.

Ms Andrews will work alongside Dell executive Aongus Hegarty, who is staying on as co-chair. Mr Hegarty has co-led the initiative with Ms Sinnamon since 2021. “Julie has made an invaluable contribution to helping businesses to see gender balance as an essential element of cultural change. As we look ahead I’m excited to welcome Carol Andrews as the new co-chair of Balance for Better Business,” he said.

“As a strong leader and advocate for diversity Carol has extensive knowledge and experience in driving gender balance and diversity in business. Over the coming year we will work together to ensure that women are not prevented from advancing to senior leadership roles.”

A graduate of the Women’s Leadership Forum, Ms Andrews is also a current steering committee member of the 30% Club Ireland.

Ms Andrews has been a member of the Balance for better Business review group since it was established in 2018. Speaking after her appointment, she said she was “honoured” to take on the role. “Since its creation in 2018 the initiative has helped put gender balance at the heart of Irish businesses. I look forward to building on this progress as we bring companies on a journey of change and ensure that they derive the real benefits of gender-balanced leadership.”

The appointment was made by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney. “With her impressive background and commitment to gender equality, she will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.”