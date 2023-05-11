Smurfit Kappa invests $40m in Poland expansion

Smurfit Kappa has invested $40 million in a significant expansion of its corrugated plant in Poland, adding state of the art machinery and paving the way for new jobs.

The investment means the Pruszków corrugated plant is now one of the most high-tech packaging plants in Europe. The new technology includes a high-tech corrugator and ultra-modern converting machinery, with t he plant also getting a new finished goods warehouse that has the capacity for more than 12,000 pallets.

“This project took just over one year to complete and will enable us to continue to pursue our strategic goal of being the supplier of choice to our customers, particularly those looking for the most innovative and sustainable packaging solutions,” said chief executive of Smurfit Kappa North-East Europe, Jacek Nieweglowski,

Some 50 new jobs are expected as a result of the investment too, bringing the total number employed there to more than 250.

READ MORE

“This significant investment marks our strategic commitment to our presence in Poland and in Eastern Europe,” said Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe. “The Pruszków plant is integral to our business and has a talented and skilled workforce fully committed to delivering the best service to our customers.”