Ministry Brands to create 50 jobs with opening of new Galway centre

Software and services company Ministry Brands is to create 50 jobs with the opening a new software research and development centre in Galway.

The US-headquartered company, which provides technology and services for faith-based organisations, will use the centre to drive product innovation to benefit Ministry Brands’ global customers and their communities.

Ministry Brands employs 700 employees, providing community and organisational leaders with solutions for member and donor management, digital giving, websites, communications, media, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings.

The new roles include jobs for platform developers, data warehousing specialists, and native mobile and artificial intelligence developers.

“Our investors and leadership team are committed to elevating the standard for technology and service in our industry,” said Pat O’Donnell, chief executive of Ministry Brands.

“We are incredibly excited to open this new R&D centre in Galway. The talent that is here, along with the support of the Irish Government and local community leaders has been incredible and I’m confident that this will be a fantastic, long-term partnership.”

The expansion was welcomed by Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary.

“The 50 new jobs that this centre will create will be a welcome boost to Galway city. Ministry Brands is an industry leader, supporting numerous faith-based organisations, and this centre will allow them to further focus on new product innovation,” he said. “This new investment in Ireland is a nod again to the talented workforce at our disposal, and all the West has to offer.”

The expansion is supported by IDA Ireland. Executive director Mary Buckley described the decision to establish the research and development centre as great news for Galway and the west region. “This demonstrates the company’s commitment to Ireland and the strength of the talent available here,” she said.