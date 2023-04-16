McRedmond closes door on appointment as RTÉ director general

An Post chief executive David McRedmond says he has 'no further interest' in the director general's job at RTÉ. Photograph: Jason Clarke

Businessman David McRedmond has broken his silence on the controversy over the appointment of RTÉ's new director general.

The broadcaster has been embroiled in recriminations since detailed leaks of a board meeting called to rubber stamp the appointment of former deputy director General Kevin Bakhurst to the role emerged. Several board members were reported to be reluctant to approve the appointment and allegedly expressed surprise at the early dismissal of former TV3 head Mr McRedmond in the interview process.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr McRedmond said the ongoing speculation about the role was “damaging to RTÉ, to An Post and to those involved”.

He confirmed that he is no longer interested in the role.

“I am no longer a candidate in any process for a role at RTÉ and for the avoidance of doubt, I have no further interest in a role at RTÉ,” he said.

It comes as RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh prepares for a hearing on Wednesday of the Oireachtas media committee about the recent leaks relating to the board’s delayed appointment of a new director general.

Mr McRedmond said he had been asked by several people to apply for the role.

“I was grateful for their support. I did an interview on March 13th with the chairperson and two directors of RTÉ and was informed by the recruitment consultant the following day that I was not being shortlisted,” he said. “I accepted that decision.

“I still care deeply about RTÉ. It is vital that we support professional indigenous journalism, and public service broadcasting.

“I also have a personal grá for the organisation through my late father and late sister who both worked there. I wish RTÉ well in its appointment of a new director general. There seems to be excellent candidates and I hope they proceed swiftly.”

He said he would be making no further comment on the job, adding that his focus now was “to complete, with my brilliant colleagues and board, the successful transformation of An Post”.

It is expected that RTÉ will proceed to appoint Mr Bakhurst, who was managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs from September 2012 until 2016, to the €306,000 a year post..

Mr Bakhurst left the organisation after losing out to current director general Dee Forbes for the top job in 2016 and has since been working as group director of broadcasting and online content at UK broadcasting regulator Ofcom.