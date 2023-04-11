Emerald to hire maintenance apprentices

Aer Lingus Regional franchisee Emerald Airlines is seeking six aircraft maintenance and engineering apprentices in its first ever such programme.

Emerald has been operating the Aer Lingus Regional network since last year, mainly flying routes between Ireland and Britain.

The airline said on Tuesday that it wants to hire six aircraft maintenance and engineering apprentices this year, in what will be its inaugural training programme.

Emerald will run the apprenticeships in collaboration with Solas, the State’s further education and training authority, and Technological University Dublin.

The company pledged that it will consider those who complete the four-year combined course of hands-on experience and classroom training for full-time posts with the airline.

Successful applicants will split their time in classroom training in Shannon and Dublin, and on-the-job experience at Emerald’s engineering and maintenance facility in Dublin Airport. The will work on the airline’s ATR72-600 turbo-prop aircraft.

John Redmond, Emerald’s line maintenance manager, said that the jobs would be of particular interest to anyone who wants a career in aviation engineering and maintenance.

Candidates will complete academic and practical training, he noted. “This will include servicing and testing systems, troubleshooting defects, replacing components,” added Mr Redmond.