Ryanair calls on DAA to confirm anti-drone measures are ready for use

A warning sign against the use of drones on the perimeter fencing at Dublin airport. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Ryanair has urged the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and the DAA to confirm that anti-drone measures at Dublin Airport are in place to prevent closures over the upcoming holiday period.

The airport was closed six times in the first eight weeks of the year as illegal drone activity around the airport caused flight disruptions and diversions. That prompted the Government to issue a regulation allowing DAA to use equipment to bring them down or move them to a safe zone.

The airport authority said last month it had bought the equipment and was training fire service staff at Dublin Airport to use it.

Ryanair called for confirmation that it was ready for use in the coming days to prevent further drone closures over the Easter holiday period and upcoming summer season.

“Transport Minister Eamon Ryan promised to protect passengers with anti-drone equipment, so he must now confirm that this equipment is in place and fully operational at Dublin Airport in advance of the busy Easter holidays, so that Irish passengers/visitors and their families will not suffer any more closures/disruptions due to illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport,” a spokesperson for the airline said.