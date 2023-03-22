High prices see ESB profits more than double for 2022

A view of the ESB 220kV Electric power station in Finglas, Dublin. High wholesale prices boosted the State-owned group's profits last year. Photograph: PA Wire/PA Images

Profits after tax at State energy group ESB more than doubled, as high wholesale electricity prices boosted earnings.

Profits after tax and excluding exceptional items more than doubled to €649.3 million last year, compared to €265.9 million in 2021, ESB said on Wednesday. Revenue increased to €7.6 billion from €5.2 billion.

The company reported that high wholesale profits here and in Britain boosted operating profit from its generating and trading arm by €590 million to €774 million last year.

ESB said it planned to pay the State a €327 million dividend, more than twice the €126 million it handed over last year, bringing total payments to the Exchequer over the last decade to almost €1.5 billion.

Its supply division, which includes Electric Ireland, lost €109 million as the company paid a €50 winter credit to residential customers in the Republic and saw its charges in Britain limited by a price cap.

Paul Stapleton, ESB chief financial officer dubbed 2022 an “extraordinary year” in global energy markets with volatile prices leading to high profits from its generating businesses in Ireland and Britain.

“The increase in profitability also allows us to recommend an enhanced dividend of €327 million, bringing to almost €1.5 billion the total dividend provided over the last 10 years,” he added.