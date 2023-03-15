DAA rejects claims it is in breach of planning permission over north runway

Airport operator DAA said it has undertaken a review of the departure flight paths used from the north runway. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Dublin Airport has rejected claims that its new north runway breaches planning permission. North Dublin residents have complained about “unacceptable aircraft noise pollution” from flights using the runway, claiming the flight paths deviated from those permitted under the 2007 planning permit.

Airport operator DAA said it has undertaken a review of the departure flight paths used from the north runway and found that some Instrument Flight Procedures were “not aligned to modelling assumptions included in previous planning submissions”.

“This review was completed in accordance with the Irish Aviation Authority, which is the appropriate regulatory body, and identified that the Standard Instrument Departures (SIDs) needed to be updated,” DAA said in a statement.

[ Read More: Residents around Dublin Airport asked to help prepare for legal action over noise ]

It said it then issued a series of revised SIDs which were approved by the Irish Aviation Authority and became operational on February 23rd.

READ MORE

It said it is aware Fingal County Council has launched an investigation into the north runway planning permission, which it will fully participate and engage with it.

“In the meantime, DAA continues to work closely with the local community regarding any issues they are facing as a result of operations at Dublin Airport,” it said.

“It is expected that a small number of dwellings which were previously on the verge of eligibility for mitigation measures may become eligible as a result of the new revised SIDs. We intend to engage with these dwellings regarding the required mitigations as soon as possible,” it said.

It also noted that to enhance tracking of aircraft using Dublin Airport, 18 new noise monitoring terminals (16 fixed and two mobile) are being added to the existing system. 10 fixed and three mobile monitors are already in place, with 12 further fixed monitors scheduled to be installed over the coming months.