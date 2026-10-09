Michael Flatley thanks people for ‘beautiful gestures of sympathy’ after wife’s death

Niamh O'Brien and Michael Flatley at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin in 2023. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Michael Flatley has thanked the people of Fermoy in Co Cork for their “beautiful gestures of sympathy and support” following the death of his wife Niamh O’Brien earlier this week.

The Chicago-born Irish dancer has had a long-standing association with the town. He bought Castlehyde House, which sits on the River Blackwater in Fermoy, in 1999.

In a post on social media the creator of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance said the flag was flying at half mast at Castlehyde in memory of their “beloved Niamh”.

Flatley (68) said he was “touched by the kindness and compassion shown by the people of Fermoy” in the wake of the death of Niamh O’Brien (52) last Monday.

“To those who have taken the time to leave flowers at the gates of Castlehyde, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your beautiful gestures of sympathy and support mean more to our family than words can express.”

Niamh O’Brien will lie in repose at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Ashbourne, Co Meath, on Friday from 4pm to 7pm.

Her funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am at the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion, in Dublin. A private burial will follow.

The mother of one – son Michael St James – died at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin on Monday following an illness.

The native of Kilbride, Co Meath, is also survived by her parents Monica and Tommy; sisters Derval and Aoibheann; her nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends from school, college and the dancing world.

Niamh O’Brien performed in the troupe for the original production of Riverdance in 1993. She took the lead role in Lord of the Dance and also danced in Feet of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

She came fourth in the Irish Dancing World Championships when she was just 17 years old.