Holidaymakers risk summer air travel disruption – warning

Travellers queuing at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport last year. European aviation chiefs say rising demand and limited airspace will add to disruption risks this year, but they do not expect a repeat of summer 2022's chaos. Photograph: Ramon van Flymen/AFP via Getty

Squeezed air space and rising demand will heighten the risk of disruption for travellers this summer, aviation chiefs warned on Wednesday.

Henrik Hololei, the EU’s top transport civil servant, estimated that demand for flights would rise 15 per cent this summer over 2022.

At the same time. Russia’s war in Ukraine has limited European airspace, adding to pressure on the region’s already overcrowded skies.

Mr Hololei, head of DG Move, the EU’s transport directorate, acknowledged that the increased number of flights combined with limited airspace added to the risk of disrupted flights this summer.

“Even small challenges can have a big knock-on impact,” he said.

However, Mr Hololei added that he did not expect a repeat of the chaos that marred travel for many last summer.

Raúl Medina, director of air navigation body, Eurocontrol, said that around one in four European flights was delayed last month.

“You might not think that is a very big figure, but we are still only in February,” he cautioned.

Eurocontrol’s figures also showed Irish air travel is closing in on pre-pandemic totals. Daily flights in and out of the Republic averaged 672 in February, just 3 per cent below 2019, the year before Covid struck.