Ryanair flies 10.6m passengers in February

A Ryanair jet lands at Toulouse-Blagnac airport in early February. The airline carried 10.6 million passengers last month. Photograph by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty

Ryanair flew 10.6 million passengers last month, 22 per cent more than the 8.7 million it carried in February 2022, figures show.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid-19 restrictions hit traffic in February last year.

This year’s total was slightly ahead of the 10.5 million passengers that travelled with Ryanair during the same month in February 2020, the month before the pandemic struck.

Ryanair operated 60,400 flights last month selling 92 per cent of the seats available on its aircraft, against 86 per cent in February 2022.

READ MORE

The airline had flown 167.2 million in total over the 12 months to the end of February and sold 93 per cent of its seats, according to its statement.

This month marks the end of the Irish group’s financial year. It expects to report profits of between €1.325 billion and €1.425 billion for the 12-month period.