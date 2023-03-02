Irish gambling giant Flutter records loss of £305m

Peter Jackson, chief executive of Paddy Power owner Flutter, said the group performed strongly in 2022.

Once-off costs left Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment with a £305 million (€343 million) loss last year.

The Irish gambling giant said on Thursday that revenues rose 27 per cent to £7.7 billion in 2022 from £6 billion the previous year.

Pretax losses narrowed to £305 million last year from £412 million in 2021, the company’s financial results show.

However, stripping out several once-off costs and expenses that are not part of its normal business, Flutter’s pretax profit slipped 26 per cent to £336 million in 2022 from £454 million the previous year.

The once-off charges totalled £640.6 million and included transaction costs, restructuring and charges related to deals including the mergers in 2016 and 2020 that created the group.

Dublin-headquartered Flutter owns Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Bet, FanDuel in the US, Sportsbet in Australia, along with a range of other betting and gaming businesses around the world. The number of regular players on its website rose 26 per cent last year to 10.2 million, the company said.

The figures show that revenues from its US business rose 87 per cent to £2.6 billion, up from £1.4 billion in 2021.

The company continues to spend on building its operations there as individual states continue to legalise digital sports betting. Cost of sales doubled to £1.3 billion, while the division posted a £328 million operating loss.

Flutter recently began talking to shareholders about the possibility of taking a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Peter Jackson, its chief executive, said initial feedback from investors had been positive.

Profits in its Irish and British businesses, which include Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, rose 5 per cent to £519 million.

Mr Jackson said 2022′s performance had been strong and noted that the US was on track to start delivering positive cash flow this year.

“Growth in our recreational customer base delivered 2022 revenue growth of 27 per cent and we ended the year with a record 12.1 million average monthly players in quarter four,” he said.