Cairn revenue, profit rises despite inflationary pressures

Homebuilder Cairn Homes said revenue and profit rose last year in the company’s first full year of trading since the pandemic began, as the company increased housing output.

The company also announced plans for a new €40 million share buyback programme.

Revenue at the company rose 46 per cent to €617.4 million, with €610 million generated from core homebuilding activities and €6.4 million from development site and other sales. Operating profit was €103 million, up 76 per cent year on year, while gross profit was €134.2 million, up from €83.9 million in the prior year.

Profit after tax almost doubled to €81 from €43.2 million in 2021.

During 2022, the company closed more than 1,500 new homes sales, up from 1,120 a year earlier. The second half of the year was particularly strong for the company, with 979 sales completions accounting for total revenue of €377 million.

Cairn said its forward order book into 2023 reached record levels.

Build cost inflation climbed to €20,000 per new home built, up from €15,000 the previous year, but inflation showed signs of moderating in the second half of 2022. The average selling price, excluding VAT, for Cairn’s starter homes stands at €366,000, climbing from €350,000 in 2021.

“Given the social, economic and political primacy of resolving the housing shortage in Ireland, it is reassuring that Cairn has delivered a record 1,526 new home sales in 2022 and we will back that up with an even bigger delivery this year for private buyers and for a broadening number of State partners,” said Michael Stanley, chief executive.

“Our improving profitability supports this by enabling increasing and sustained reinvestment in our housing output.”

The board is proposing a final dividend of 3.1 cent, adding up to a full year dividend of 6.1 cent per ordinary share.

The housebuilder also said it would spend up to €40 million buying back shares in the next few months, with the programme set to launch tomorrow. Cairn previously completed a €75 million share buyback programme in October, which brought the total shareholder returns to €117 million for the year.

Looking ahead to 2023, Cairn said the strong sales momentum had continued. It is expecting turnover in excess of €650 million from up to 1,800 closed new home sales, including more than 800 social and affordable new homes. Inflationary pressures are expected to keep pricing levels relatively flat, with cost pressure in the supply chain fuelling expect build cost inflation of €10,000, or around 4 per cent, per new home in the year.

“In terms of the wider sector challenges, it is clear that we suffer from a damaging undersupply of apartments adjacent to areas of high employment and to offer scaled solutions for social and affordable housing needs,” Mr Stanley said. “Recently published research from Eurostat shows that at 10 per cent, Ireland has the lowest percentage of its population living in apartments in Europe, where the average is over 50 per cent. It also points out that the composition of our existing housing stock is massively biased towards large multi-bedroom houses, which are under-occupied. Location is as important as typology in addressing this imbalance. New, quality built and energy efficient affordable and private rental apartments in urban locations and on transport links are now critically important.”