Nike to open new store in Dundrum Town Centre this summer

Sportswear brand Nike is set to open a new store in Dundrum Town Centre this summer, Hammerson has announced.

The new 5,666sq ft store, which will occupy the former BT2 space on Level 1 of the facility, will be the first “Nike Live” concept in Ireland. It will offer a curated assortment of sport performance apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Hammerson’s Connor Owens said: “This concept will offer an interactive, customised retail offering to customers hungry for quality sportswear.

“Athleisure is a top-performing category across our portfolio, so we’re excited to see how our customers respond to this innovative new concept.”

READ MORE

Brown Thomas, Donnybrook Fair, Watches of Switzerland and Lush have all opened new stores at Dundrum Town Centre over the last 18 months, while Penneys is set to reopen after committing to a major relocation and expansion.