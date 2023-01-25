Microsoft resolves outages in Teams and Outlook

Microsoft said the problems were due to a recent change to its network configuration. Photograph: Victor J Blue/Bloomberg

Microsoft has resolved widespread problems with its online services, including Outlook and Teams, that it attributed to networking issues.

Customers reported difficulties across multiple regions starting at 7.05am Irish time on Wednesday in accessing Microsoft 365 services, including email and videoconferencing tools, the company said in a statement. SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Graph were also affected.

The company said that the problems were due to a recent alteration to its network configuration and it took steps to roll back the change.

The networking problems appeared to affect every region for almost three hours, according to a status page for its Azure cloud-computing service.

Its networking equipment was fixed by 10.35am and “most impacted Microsoft services automatically recovered once network connectivity was restored, Microsoft said in an Azure status update.

Reports of outages of Microsoft services on Downdetector.com spiked early on Wednesday morning. – Bloomberg