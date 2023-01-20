Google owner to cut thousands of staff globally

Google parent Alphabet said it will cut about 12,000 jobs, about 6 per cent of its global workforce, becoming the latest tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring.

The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, chief executive Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Friday, writing that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

The company employs about 7,000 people in Ireland and has one of the biggest property footprints in Dublin, occupying several office buildings in Dublin’s docklands. It is the latest tech giant to cut staff, following Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Twitter and payments firm Stripe. Amazon began laying off 18,000 workers worldwide this week, while Microsoft said it will cut about 10,000 roles globally.

“These are important moments to sharpen our focus, re-engineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” Pichai wrote in the email. --- Additional reporting by Bloomberg.