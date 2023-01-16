Former Small Firms’ Association director gets suspended sentence for theft of €20,500

Former Small Firms’ Association (SFA) director Sven Spollen-Behrens received a suspended sentence following his conviction for the theft of €20,500. Spollen-Behrens pleaded guilty last November to stealing a total of €20,500 from Sandyford and Dún Laoghaire Business Improvement Districts in 2017.

Judge Martin Nolan Sentenced him to two years in prison on Monday but suspended the sentence on condition that Spollen-Behrens be of good behaviour for that time. Spollen-Behrens of Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co Dublin resigned as director of the SFA in October.

More to follow