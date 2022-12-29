Intel asked Government for help with staff fleeing Russia

The Intel manufacturing plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare. Intel is one of the largest multinationals operating in Ireland, and one of the State’s largest employers with almost 5,000 staff. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Chipmaking giant Intel asked the Government’s highest ranking official about helping Russian employees fleeing Russia for Ireland in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Eamonn Sinnott, who was general manager of the US multinational’s Irish operations until April, and Hugh Hardiman, director of public affairs, met John Callinan, secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, on September 22nd, according to official Government records.

A note of the meeting, released by the Department of the Taoiseach to The Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act, shows that the senior Intel executives broached the subject of work visas for Russian employees fleeing the country with Mr Callinan.

“Intel also raised the question of potential Russian employees who might get caught up in restrictions on people leaving Russia in the context of the Ukraine war, and indicated that they were following up with the Department of Justice, re issue of visas in such cases,” the note said.

READ MORE

Intel suspended its operations in Russia in April over the country’s invasion of Ukraine, joining other companies to exit the country as a result of the war. The company said at the time that it was working to support 1,200 employees in Russia “through this difficult situation”.

The Department of Justice said it did not comment on individual applications to its immigration service, but noted that Russian nationals require visas to travel to Ireland.

A spokeswoman for Intel declined to comment on “anything related to Russian employees”.

Intel is one of the largest multinationals operating in Ireland, and one of the State’s largest employers with almost 5,000 staff. Since 1989 it has invested more than €30 billion in its Irish operations, primarily in its vast manufacturing operation in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Mr Sinnott took up the role of interim vice-president for manufacturing and operations manager at Intel’s new manufacturing facility at Magdeburg in Germany in April. The Intel executives briefed Mr Callinan about the German operation, and sought to assure him that the company’s ongoing commitment to Ireland was “as strong as ever”.

The note of the meeting stated that the Intel executives indicated an interest in a joint Germany-Ireland round-table event on the microchip sector, and that they had initial discussions with the German administration about the event.

Other official Government records show that Intel executives met senior officials from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the IDA, the inward investment agency, in May to discuss the company’s response to soaring energy prices.

Records released by that department show that Intel noted “the scale and volatility” of recent price increases and the impact that this had on the company’s manufacturing. “Intel noted that the issue may be Europe-wide rather than Ireland-specific, but they are not currently manufacturing in other EU countries,” the company said.

The multinational also discussed the Government’s response to Ireland’s energy security needs in the National Energy Security Framework, the official plan to manage energy supply. Asked if the company was reassured by the plan, a spokeswoman for Intel said: “Like all manufacturers, energy is a significant input cost to our manufacturing process, and as Ireland’s largest manufacturer unprecedented energy price increases are concerning.”

She added: “We believe that the Government understands the challenges faced by individuals and businesses with the rise in energy costs.”