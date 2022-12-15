EmailSanta.com puts kids in touch

It’s that time of year, so the Christmas websites are out in force. EmailSanta.com allows your kids to connect with Santa in a safe way. Not only can they contact the man in red, but the site will also educate them on internet safety, teaching them the importance of not giving out personal information online. Children can fill out an online letter and then choose between receiving a letter back immediately or watching a video of Santa as he receives letters. There are other activities – the Santa webcam, tracker, jokes and an elf blog – that children can engage in too, providing a family-friendly activity in the run up to Christmas day.

Emailsanta.com