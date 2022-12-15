Numis taps Goodbody and Davy to expand Dublin team

Numis has been competing with Dublin’s Davy and Goodbody Stockbrokers in recent years in the area of corporate brokerships of Irish companies with UK listings. Photograph: iStocks

Numis Securities has filled three positions in its new Irish office with hires from Goodbody Stockbrokers, Davy and Citigroup, as the City of London investment bank seeks to expand its business in Europe in the wake of Brexit.

Dublin-based Numis Europe Limited, led by Garret Ward, Goodbody’s one-time head of equity sales trading, now has a team of 10 employees.

The unit has hired former Goodbody sales trader Rob Fallon, who has more than 20 years’ market experience with clients in the UK, US and France, as director for equity sales trading.

Numis has also installed Peter Davis, previously director in investment banking at Citigroup focusing on mergers and acquisitions and equity capital raises for companies, as director of investment banking at the European division.

Cian Fanning, previously of Davy’s sales team, will join the unit as director of equity sales.

“Growing our European institutional client base, as well as further strengthening our expertise to serve international corporate clients, is a core part of our long-term diversification strategy,” Numis said in a statement. “These key appointments further build on our strong momentum as we focus on our growth ambitions.”

Numis said in July, as it opened its Irish office, that the expansion will allow it to be more agile when servicing the growing number of non-UK equity and debt issuers in its client list. About 18 per cent of Numis’s investment banking revenue last year came from non-UK companies, which included supporting clients with initial public offerings in the US, Germany, Sweden, Poland and Israel.

The company has been competing with Dublin’s Davy and Goodbody Stockbrokers in recent years in the area of corporate brokerships of Irish companies with UK listings. It has been involved in share sales by the likes of C&C, Molten Ventures and Hostelworld in the past two years and is currently helping Cairn Homes buy back some of its own stock on the market.