State needs to build 50,000 new homes a year to solve housing crisis

The majority of industry professionals believe the introduction of a residential zoned land tax will “disincentivise” land hoarding. Photograph: iStock

The real estate industry here believes the State needs to build 50,000 new homes a year to solve the housing crisis, according to a new survey. The majority of industry professionals also believe the introduction of a residential zoned land tax will “disincentivise” land hoarding, seen by many as an impediment to development.

The survey of more than 200 agents, developers and property managers by legal firm Mason Hayes and Curran found that three quarters (76 per cent) believed the house-building target set out in the Government’s Housing for All strategy, which equates to 33,000 a year over the next 10 years, was too low and that a build rate of 50,000 was needed to resolve to mismatch between demand and supply.

While house building has slowed in the face of increased input price inflation, the State is expected to build up to 28,000 new homes this year.

The estimated level of demand in the market is put at 35,000, although some maintain it is higher.

READ MORE

A report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) last week suggested an increase in annual housing supply from a 25,000 baseline to 35,000, which is an annual target considered the minimum necessary to meet medium-term demand, would cause house prices to fall by 12 per cent within eight years.

The survey by Mason Hayes and Curran also found that a majority (56 per cent) believed the introduction of residential zoned land tax would disincentivise the hoarding of residential development land.

Chinese interest in the ‘golden visa’ scheme surges Listen | 00:00 Irish Times Current Affairs Editor Arthur Beesley joins Ciarán Hancock to discuss the recent spike in applications by wealthy Chinese citizens to the Immigrant Investor Programme. The scheme allows applicants, with a minimum net worth of €2 million, to obtain residency in the State, if they invest in the Irish economy. With the number of applications almost tripling in the first nine months of the year, speculation is mounting that the scheme could be closed off. Later on, we hear from Economics Correspondent Cliff Taylor who discusses how rising interest rates, coupled with a slowdown in construction are impacting the housing market.

“Residential zoned land tax was introduced by the Finance Act 2021 with a view to replacing the vacant site levy, and has the same aim – to encourage the early development of sites suitable for housing,” said Áine Quigley of Mason Hayes and Curran.

“Owners or others with development rights of relevant sites must either take steps to develop the land, or pay a tax of 3 per cent of the market value of the land,” she said.

[ How EU made a fundamental error when determining Irish house prices are not overvalued ]

“Local authorities published draft maps identifying the relevant sites on November 1st, and we expect a lot more discussion on this topic before the tax becomes payable in 2024,” Ms Quigley said.

Three quarters of respondents (75 per cent) also believed that a developer’s planning contribution towards “public infrastructure and facilities” should be set according to the estimated cost of the infrastructure, as opposed to any uplift in land value from being zoned residential.

The survey was conducted at a recent property webinar hosted by the company.