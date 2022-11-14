Largest Scarp case, Black Friday doubts and the unspoken mess of Brexit

Rather than leaving energy users with no choice but to more or less pretend to use 100 per cent green energy, let’s supply users with 100 per cent green energy, writes Paul Carson, managing director of Strategic Power Connect, in our Opinion slot.

RCC Engineering, a Kerry-based specialist in water and waste engineering, has become the largest case to emerge from the State’s new “examinership-light” restructuring process for small companies, which has seen Priority Construction in Dublin take a controlling stake for a €800,000 investment. Joe Brennan reports.

For obvious historical reasons and for the mess Brexit has left in Northern Ireland, we struggle to see past the nationalist agenda and tend to dismiss the economic one, write Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Most Irish consumers do not trust promises of deep discounts in the run-up to the so-called Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, with older people far less likely to believe the claims made by retailers than teenagers and those in their early 20s. Conor Pope reports.

Planned Irish laws to make it easier for regulators to hold senior managers in banks and other financial firms accountable for failings under their watch will make it difficult for companies to recruit senior executives, according to a survey of compliance officers, writes Joe Brennan

Irish construction activity contracted in October for the fourth time in five months, dragged down particularly by civil engineering amid caution among clients in a weakening economy, price pressures and supply shortages. Joe Brennan reports.

Vodafone Ireland is to provide small and medium-sized businesses with free broadband and cybersecurity protection as part of an initiative to help companies navigate the downturn. Ciara O’Brien reports.

ElectroRoute, the renewable energy trading firm run out of Dublin that is owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation, plans to add over 50 jobs in Japan and Ireland over the next three years as it expands in both markets. The company, registered in Donegal and led by co-founder and chief executive Ronan Doherty, has hired 25 people over the past 12 months, bringing its workforce to over 90 energy professionals located in Ireland, the UK, Europe and Japan, writes Joe Brennan

If you sell your home after three years in care, do the proceeds become yours only and the Fair Deal scheme does not calculate the net gain from the sale of the home and you do not have to declare this financial asset for calculation for the Fair Deal cost? Dominic Coyle answers your personal finance questions.

Global law firm DLA Piper, which set up an operation in the Irish market in 2019, said it plans to double its existing 100-strong workforce in Ireland in the coming years. The firm moved into a six-floor 30,000 sq ft office on Molesworth Street, Dublin, last year, writes Joe Brennan

The job losses announced by Meta and Stripe may provide an indication of lay-offs across the tech sector. Our Inside Business podcast analyses the impact of the redundancies, announced over the past week, across the wider Irish economy. After enjoying bumper profits and a surge in recruitment during the pandemic, interest rate rises and the cost of living crisis have finally caught up with the tech giants. But is the crunch merely a recalibration of the sector or a more foreboding warning of global recession?

