Vodafone to offer six months of free broadband to SMEs

Vodafone Ireland is to provide small and medium-sized businesses with free broadband and cybersecurity protection as part of an initiative to help companies navigate the downturn.

The plan will cover business broadband plans for six months, along with access to security solutions from Trend Micro or Cyber Smart, and advice through Vodafone’s V-Hub, which offers advice on digital marketing, cyber security and more.

The deal will be worth about €900 for businesses and will be open to 1,000 new and existing customers on a Vodafone Business Plan.

The initiative comes as a new survey from Vodafone finds businesses here are struggling to cope with disruption and adapting to changing demands.

Less than half of companies said they were coping well with business disruption that had occurred in the last 12 months, with 52 per cent saying their performance in addressing top risks within their business was “underperforming” or “average”.

The report questioned 250 Irish businesses. More than 30 per cent said high-speed broadband would enable their business plans, with cybersecurity among the top three priorities to help businesses improve their resilience. Despite this, less than a third said they have a clear plan for cybersecurity.

“We know that the current climate is putting a lot of pressure on the Irish business community, especially small and medium enterprises. We also know that technology adoption and digital transformation are crucial to their survival and will help them navigate challenging market forces and rising costs,” said managing director of Vodafone Ireland Business Sinéad Bryan.

“High-speed connectivity and cyber resilience are vital elements to enable SMEs digitally, so … this initiative is part of our ongoing commitment of keeping Ireland connected.