Blackrock build-to-rent scheme for over-60s approved

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has given the green light to plans for a five-storey, 38-unit, build-to-rent’ “Later Living” scheme for Blackrock in south Dublin.

The council granted the permission to Richard Barrett’s Bartra despite a retired local judge and local resident, Judge Patrick J McMahon asserting that the scheme “will create chaos in the area” and “will wreck the place”.

In a hard-hitting objection, Judge McMahon of Mount Merrion Avenue told the council that “the height of the building is outrageous”.

Judge McMahon retired as a District Court judge in 2013 and was subsequently appointed by Government in 2014 to the role of Garda Confidential Recipient and gave evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal concerning his role.

The scheme proposed for Woodlands Park, Blackrock is aimed at ageing members of society. It will come with two rooftop hot tubs and a cinema.

The objection made by Judge McMahon and Ann McMahon was one of 35 lodged against the scheme. The council granted planning permission after Bartra lodged revised plans.

The objectors expressed concerns over the impact on residential amenity, the nature of the proposed development and the scale and height of the scheme.

As part of one of the planning conditions attached to the permission, the council has ordered that the occupancy of the units be restricted to only people aged over 60.

The council planner in the case recommended that planning permission be granted after stating that third-party concerns have been addressed by the applicant and any outstanding issues can be dealt with by way of condition.

The planner’s report concluded that the scheme has been carefully designed to integrate well into its surroundings and is of a high architectural design and finish.

The report also stated that the proposed development has been designed and subsequently amended to reduce any significant overlooking or overshadowing of surrounding residential properties.

In a submission, Hughes Planning and Development Consultants told the Council that Vico Later Living will operate the build-to-rent scheme. It will include a fitness studio, hydrotherapy room, outdoor hot tub, cinema, library room, family room and a range of other amenities proposed to support the daily needs of residents”.

A Bartra spokesman had no comment in relation to the permission.