Rebrandly plans international expansion as it secures growth capital

The Dublin office of branded link management platform Rebrandly is set for expansion following a strategic investment in the company by Five Elms Capital.

The value of the investment was not disclosed, but was described as “significant”. It will help support its growth in the coming months, including the release of additional products and features to optimise content performance, while Rebrandly said it would also be growing its team significantly.

As part of the deal, Five Elms’s operating adviser, Carla Bourque has been appointed as the company’s chief executive, with founder Davide De Guz becoming head of innovation.

“Five Elms Capital’s growth investment in Rebrandly is both strategic and significant to the future of the business,” Ms Bourque said. “The Dublin market is an important one for Rebrandly. With a robust ecosystem of B2B SaaS companies and talent, Rebrandly has had a strong presence in Dublin since 2015 and will continue to invest there as we grow our team.”

Founded in Dublin in 2015 by Mr De Guz, the company’s technology allows users to customise, share and measure the performance of links through a secure platform. It was born from ClickMeter, which optimised online marketing campaigns, also established by Mr De Guz. Rebrandly’s suite of tools can be used to shorten lengthy links, while also using the company name or brand within the text to promote a higher click-through rate and reduce the likelihood that search engines or social platforms will block links.

“Rebrandly is on a strong and steady trajectory. Due to the evergreen value — revenue, security, stability — its link-management platform provides, the company is well-insulated from broader market dynamics that tend to impact nice-to-have offerings,” Ms Bourque said. “Rebrandly has always been a company focused on innovation, customer value, and efficient growth. Those tenets are core to who we are and how we operate — and will continue to serve as a strong foundation as we evolve within the global economy.”

The company has now shifted its headquarters to San Francisco, and is planning further expansion in the US and internationally.

It has previously worked with companies such as Delta Air Lines, Land Rover, and Zillow. It has offices in Italy, Ireland, India, Moldova, and the Philippines.