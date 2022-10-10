An Cailín Ciúin becomes first Irish language film to gross over €1m at box office

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has become the first Irish language film to gross more than €1 million at the box office. Since its release in May, just 22 weeks ago, Colm Bairéad’s coming-of-age drama has been a major hit at international film festivals and won a slew of awards.

It was the first Irish-language feature to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, and in March beat Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated Belfast in winning seven awards at the annual Ifta (Irish Film and Television Academy) awards.

It has also been selected as the Irish entry for best international feature at the upcoming Oscars. The longlist for the award will be announced in December.

[ An Cailín Ciúin review: Delicately beautiful Irish film lives up to its billing ]

The screen adaptation of Claire Keegan’s story, Foster, was produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, the production company she established with Bairéad in 2012. It was made as part of the Cine4 funding scheme for Irish-language films in partnership with Screen Ireland, TG4, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI). The film was also in receipt of the Government’s Section 481 tax incentive.

READ MORE

Mr Bairéad and Ms Ní Chrualaoi said: “We are truly humbled by the manner in which audiences in Ireland and the UK have embraced our film. To every single person who bought a ticket for An Cailín Ciúin and who championed the film since its release in May, we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Alan Esslemont, director general of TG4, said: “TG4 congratulates everyone at Inscéal and all their creative and distribution partners on this superb milestone for An Cailín Ciúin at the Irish and UK box office.”