NAMA offered its ‘expertise’ to Government on aid housing crisis

NAMA CEO Brendan McDonagh: the agency offered its 'expertise' to Government to help deal with the housing shortage. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

NAMA asked if it could be used to help with the housing crisis to avoid losing the “valuable expertise and experience” it had built up during its years of operation.

The State bad bank, which is in the process of being wound down, said it could play an important role in dealing with the country’s “housing problem”.

Much of its “expertise and delivery know-how” was going to depart NAMA over the next two or three years, it warned according to a briefing paper prepared for the Department of Finance.

The paper said that NAMA had completed most of its work and “consistently and successfully delivered” on the mandate it had been given.

It added: “[Our] valuable expertise and experience could be utilised to address aspects of the housing problem and not let disappear from the public sector.”

NAMA said they had a strong record in providing “end to end asset management capability” that could be directed towards tackling the shortage of housing.

The paper said: “Absent a viable alternative, much of this expertise and delivery know-how is expected to depart NAMA over the next two to three years.”

It said there was already in-house capacity to advise on every phase of residential development with expertise in planning, surveying, risk management, accounting, finance, legal, and procurement.

NAMA said they had experience in helping deliver the process from undeveloped land to sale of built homes in the space of thirty-six months. adding it had extensive know how in resolving legal and title issues that could slow development of land, as well as getting through the planning process.

They agency noted it had a track record of helping to finance strategic and local infrastructure as a “key enabler” for development of housing.

Most new homes it was involved with — or around 80 per cent — had been sold to individual buyers or to approved housing bodies and local authorities.

A spokesman for NAMA said: “NAMA aims to conclude its work no later than December 2025 through a phased and orderly wind down, having regard to the primacy of its Section 10 commercial mandate.”