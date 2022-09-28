Lenovo signs on as launch partner for Irish company Engage XR’s metaverse

Global tech giant Lenovo has confirmed it will be one of the five confirmed launch partners for Irish-based Engage XR’s enterprise-focused metaverse Engage Link, as it announced the launch of its new virtual reality headset.

Engage XR’s virtual world, which will launch later this year, will include an always-on virtual home for Lenovo to showcase its products and solutions, and as well as being a location to meet and collaborate with partners and customers directly.

Other confirmed partners including HTC and the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University. An unnamed multinational professional services company and a publisher and education company have also signed deals with Engage.

Companies using Engage Link will have persistent locations to advertise their business and services directly to the public and to potential clients, build their own metaverse services for private use or make them available to the wider world.

The new headset, the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX will be aimed at enterprise customers.

“We engineered the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX to be the VR solution of choice for training and collaborating in immersive 3D,” said Vishal Shah, Lenovo’s general manager of XR and metaverse. “Collaborating with ENGAGE demonstrates the power of these use cases and the ability of ThinkReality to help customers scale into enterprise metaverse.”

Pricing and availability for the headset has not yet been announced, but the headset is expected to launch early next year.

“The launch of the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX shows the growing anticipation that more and more work will be done in the Metaverse,” said David Whelan, chief executive of Engage XR. “While other technology companies have focused on the social and entertainment opportunities, Lenovo has identified the huge benefits for enterprises utilising the metaverse to engage with employees, customers and suppliers around the world.”