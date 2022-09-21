AbbVie to create 70 jobs in Cork with €60m investment

AbbVie announces a €60 million expansion at its facility in Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork. Pictured are were Malcolm Garde, AbbVie Site Director; Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive VP Operations AbbVie and Michael Lohan, Head of Life Science, Engineering and Industrial Technology IDA Ireland. (Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision)

Biopharmaceutical multinational AbbVie said it will create 70 new jobs at its facility in Cork as part of a €60 million investment.

The expansion of its site at Carrigtwohill will allow the operation there to support the company’s aesthetics business, it said. Construction will start next year, with the expansion expected to be completed by 2025.

“The expansion and associated cutting-edge technologies will help us to further develop our employees and attract new skilled talent,” AbbVie Cork site director Malcolm Garde said. This is “a fantastic opportunity for the Cork site.”

The 70 new roles will be spread across various areas including sterile manufacturing, quality control, and engineering, and are supported by IDA Ireland. The Carrigtwohill site employs about 150 people at present.

As well as the investment, AbbVie is also starting a three-year strategic training programme at the Carrigtwohill facility, the IDA said. The initiative is supported by the Government through the IDA and will enhance and develop key workforce skills to support incoming new technologies, it added.

“This investment will reduce the carbon footprint at the Cork site and is setting a good example for the broader sector,” Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said.

The move brings AbbVie total investment in the site since 2013 to €177 million. The Chicago-based group can trace its heritage in Ireland back to 1974.