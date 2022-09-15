Training fund proposal, Fexillon expands and the tiresome peddling of a discredited myth

Cantillon notes that nobody predicted the pandemic-fuelled consumer mini boom, so don’t bank on the current suite of predictions being right.

Lobby groups representing retailers and recruitment agencies have called on the Government to tap the €855 million surplus in the National Training Fund (NTF) to help employers in the upcoming budget. Mark Paul has the details.

One of the myths tiresomely exploited by both US and Irish politicians is that of Ireland as an impoverished nation in conflict (still!) and in continuing need of generous US handouts and dispensations, argues Karlin Lillington.

Irish building tech start-up Fexillon is set to tackle the US market after it signed a strategic deal with US construction company JE Dunn. The deal, which will see the Irish company play a key role in sites across the US worth more than $3 billion (€3 billion) in construction value, is expected to lead to significant expansion for Fexillon in the US market, with the company opening a US-based office to support its growth. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Carbon sequestration and monitoring has become an obvious strategic imperative in the context of climate change. It thus provides a rich opportunity for innovation, start-ups and investors. I anticipate a greater participation from Ireland, says our columnist Chris Horn.

Glenveagh Properties got a little singed last month when the homes developer sent a report to Government lobbying for changes to building standards to allow more houses to fit into suburban sites, writes Cantillon.

Freshly ground coffee steeped overnight in cold water is not the same as hot coffee gone cold. In fact, it’s a completely different taste; described by Craig Brady, who is co-founder of Bare Roasters & Brewers which produces a sparkling cold brew coffee, as “light, sweet, mellow and less bitter”. Olive Keogh reports.

What would a smartphone look like if it could last for 10 years? It’s a question that most of us have not had the luxury of pondering. That’s because many smartphones are designed to be replaced every two or three years. And Apple, Samsung and other handset makers unveil new models — along with big marketing campaigns — each year, encouraging us to upgrade. Brian Chen reports.

The iPhone 14 Pro has landed. Announced at Apple’s Far Out event in Cupertino, the phone has some predictable changes — improvements to the camera and the latest A16 Bionic chip — and some exciting features that may sway people to upgrade their devices. Ciara O’Brien has a look.

A new employment survey by ManpowerGroup has shown that hiring intentions in Ireland’s tech sector have fallen dramatically. Rising interest rates, previous high volume hiring campaigns and an early post pandemic recovery have all knocked confidence in the sector. So is this just a temporary blip or a sign of something more serious? John Galvin, managing director of ManpowerGroup and Una Fitzpatrick, director of Technology Ireland join Cliff Taylor on our Inside Business podcast to discuss.

