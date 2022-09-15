Fexillon plans move into US market as it signs strategic deal

Irish building tech start-up Fexillon is set to tackle the US market after it signed a strategic deal with US construction company JE Dunn.

The deal, which will see the Irish company play a key role in sites across the US worth more than $3 billion in construction value, is expected to lead to significant expansion for Fexillon in the US market, with the company opening a US-based office to support its growth.

The company, which provides digital asset management solutions for infrastructure and real estate, helps blue-chip firms in the public and private sectors adopt a streamlined approach to buildings and property management. Building information is managed by software and value-added services, from planning and design stage to construction, handover and maintenance. The platform facilitates data-led decisions in real time.

As part of the deal, JE Dunn will use Fexillon’s knowledge and expertise across up to 10 sites over the next 12-24 months.

“We’ve had a relationship with JE Dunn for the last two to three years in that we’ve been working with prototype projects and trying to work through as an extension of their teams and projects to build a relationship,” chief executive Kieran Beggan said. “We’re already talking to other organisations in the US and we’re building out further pipeline for opportunities in the next 12 months.”

The company will also continue to build its business in Ireland and the UK, while also targeting regional markets in Europe and moving into the Asia Pacific region.

“The digital twin market is set to grow from $6 billion this year to $80 billion come 2027. So there’s a massive growth and obviously our sector being in buildings and maintenance, that’s a big and significant market,” said Mr Beggan. “The US is probably leading the charge in terms of the size in how it will actually scale but the other markets are close behind as well. You’re going to see a huge adoption rate now as we move towards 2030, and Fexillon is very well positioned in relation to growth and all of those markets.”

Founded by Mr Beggan and George Harold 22 years ago, Fexillon is based in Dublin. Formerly known as Integrated Facilities Solutions, it rebranded to Fexillon as part of an expansion strategy that intended to double its revenues by 2023. Earlier this year it announced plans to expand into the UK market. The company also raised €2 million in equity through the Davy EIIS Fund.