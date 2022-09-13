Central Bank says punt exchange services will continue

The Central Bank has reiterated that it continues to exchange old punts for euros, amid confusion ahead of the Bank of England’s plan to withdraw some sterling banknotes later this month.

The Dublin-based regulator has no plans to halt the service, which allows people to swap old Irish pound notes or coins for euros,” it said in a statement. The service has been in place since the arrival of the single currency two decades ago. While people can make those exchanges in person at the Central Bank in Dublin or by post, the regulator does not exchange sterling, or other currencies.

Now, with the Bank of England planning to withdraw old £20 and £50 notes from the market at the end of this month, the Central Bank here has “had a number of visitors to North Wall Quay asking about exchanging the sterling banknotes that are to be withdrawn by the Bank of England on September 30th,” director of currency Bernard Sheridan said.

Instead, it is urging people with old sterling to check the Bank of England’s website for details on how to exchange those notes.