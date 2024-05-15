House price inflation surges to over 7% as supply pressures continue to bite

The latest data indicate that prices rose at an average rate of 7.3 per cent in the 12 months to March this year, up from a rate of 6.2 per cent the previous month. Photograph: iStock

House price inflation has accelerated again with average values now rising at over 7 per cent in year-on-year terms.

The latest residential property price index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicated that prices rose at an average rate of 7.3 per cent in the 12 months to March this year, up from a rate of 6.2 per cent the previous month.

In Dublin, residential values rose at annual rate of 7.2 per cent in March while prices outside Dublin were 7.4 per cent higher compared with a year earlier.

This was the seventh consecutive month that headline inflation in the residential market here has increased.

The housing market had slowed last year on the back of 10 interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB). However ongoing supply pressures and expectations that the ECB will begin a cycle of rate reductions later this year appears to be driving prices forward again.

Prices have also been lifted by the various Government help-to-buy schemes, inlcuding the Help to Buy and the First Home schemes, which have fuelled activity among first-time buyers.

The latest figures indicate that residential prices increased by 0.4 per cent month on month in March.