PTSB cuts mortgage rates for third time since December

PTSB, the State’s third largest retail bank, has announced further reductions to its standard three-year fixed mortgage rate product, the third cut announced by the lender since December.

The bank said it is also making reductions across a range of fixed-rate mortgage products over terms from two to seven years available from the end of May.

PTSB’s three-year fixed rate for new and existing customers will fall by 1.05 percentage points to around 3.8 per cent. The precise rate available to customers is determined by their loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

The bank is also reducing its three-year green fixed rates starting from 3.5 per cent for LTV of zero to 60 per cent for mortgages of €250,000 or higher.

All new rates announced on Wednesday will be available from the end of May, PTSB said.

“We are committed to competing strongly in the mortgage market – the combination of these new, lower rates and the quality of our service and our people demonstrate this commitment and our desire to win new business,” said Patrick Farrell, retail banking director at PTSB. We are placing a particular focus on cuts to 3-year fixed term rates as this term is extremely popular with our customers. As always we will keep our rates under review to ensure we remain competitive.”

Central Bank of Ireland data published last week revealed average mortgage rates in the Republic hit their highest levels in close to seven years at the end of March.

Yet, Bank of Ireland and AIB have announced cuts in recent weeks, suggesting mortgage rates have already peaked with the European Central Bank (ECB) considered likely to cut its main rate at its next monetary policy meeting in June.

The overall pace of rate cuts, however, is likely to be slower than had been expected just a few months ago, with inflation remaining above the bank’s 2 per cent target rate.