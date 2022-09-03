EU expects Russia to respect energy contracts after halt to gas pipeline flows, commissioner says

A section of the Nord Stream pipeline at the port of Lubmin, Germany. File photograph: Lena Mucha/The New York Times

The European Union expects Russia to respect existing energy contracts but is prepared to meet the challenge if it fails to do so, Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday.

Asked about the halt to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Mr Gentiloni told reporters: “We are not afraid of (President Vladimir) Putin’s decisions. We ask them to respect their contracts but if they don’t we are ready to react.”

Mr Gentiloni was speaking after Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe’s difficulties in securing winter fuel.

He pointed to high gas storage levels across the EU and plans to cut energy consumption as a sign that the continent was preparing for what will be a tough winter.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in northern Italy, he said that measures to help consumers with rising bills should be targeted and not involve higher debt levels.

He also said that other nations might join a price cap on Russian oil agreed by Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers on Friday.

"We discussed how to build a broader coalition," he said referring to the G7 call held on Friday.

“I’m sure that countries like Australia and South Korea could be interested in joining this coalition,” noting that lower oil prices would benefit countries even if they did not formally sign up to the agreement.

Russia’s Gazprom said on Saturday Siemens was ready to carry out repairs on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline but there was nowhere available to carry out the work, a suggestion Siemens denied and said it had not been asked to do the job.

Gazprom’s statement came a day after it said it would not resume gas supply to Germany via Nord Stream 1 until an oil leak it said it had detected in a turbine was fixed. It said the repairs could only be carried out at a specially fitted workshop.

The Kremlin has blamed Western sanctions for disrupting Nord Stream 1 and putting barriers in the way of routine maintenance work. Western officials have rejected this claim and Siemens Energy said sanctions do not prohibit maintenance.

Before the latest round of maintenance, Gazprom had already cut flows to just 20 per cent of the pipeline’s capacity.

“Siemens is taking part in repair work in accordance with the current contract, is detecting malfunctions ... and is ready to fix the oil leaks. Only there is nowhere to do the repair,” Gazprom said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Siemens Energy said it had not been commissioned to carry out the work but was available, adding that the Gazprom reported leak did not normally affect the operation of a turbine and could be sealed on site.

“Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available in the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Flows through Nord Stream 1 were due to resume early on Saturday morning. But hours before it was set to start pumping gas, Gazprom published a photo on Friday of what it said was an oil leak on a piece of Nord Stream 1 equipment.

Siemens Energy, which supplies and maintains equipment at Nord Stream 1′s Portovaya compressor station said on Friday the leak did not constitute a technical reason to stop gas flows.

Europe has accused Russia of using gas supplies as a weapon in what Moscow has called an “economic war” with the West over the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The German network regulator said the country’s gas supply was currently guaranteed but the situation was tense and further deterioration could not be ruled out.

“The defects alleged by the Russian side are not a technical reason for the halt of operations,” the Federal Network Agency said in its daily gas situation report. - Reuters