Number on Live Register climbs 1.5% as more Ukrainians are added

Some 2,800 people were added to the Live Register last month, an increase of 1.5 per cent, as more refugees from Ukraine were counted, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

The seasonally adjusted Live Register total for July was 183,300, down 0.7 per cent from the previous month. However, data published on Friday shows the total for August was 186,100.

The Live Register is not a measure of unemployment as people with part-time work can be entitled to benefits, but it does broadly track movements in the labour market.

There were 11,851 people benefitting from the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for August, which was an increase of 1,909 from July.

People arriving in Ireland from Ukraine under the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive can access a wide range of Department of Social Protection supports.

The majority of new applications for income support from people of working age are being processed as jobseeker’s allowance claims until the most appropriate income support for that person is identified.

This facilitates access to existing part-time work supports where appropriate. In the event that a person is on jobseeker’s allowance for 50 claim paid days or more, they are counted on the Live Register.

On an adjusted basis, the number of male and female claimants on the Live Register were 96,400 and 89,700 representing 51.8 per cent and 48.2 per cent of the seasonally adjusted Live Register total respectively.

The unadjusted Live Register total for August was 197,125 persons. This consisted of 99,036 men (50.2 per cent) and 98,089 women (49.8 per cent).

Of those on the Live Register for August, 21,234 or 10.8 per cent, were under 25 years of age, while 175,891 or 89.2 per cent, were 25 years of age and over.