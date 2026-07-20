Property developers seek tax breaks, and Civil Service reform

Property developers are seeking a VAT cut and other tax breaks in the budget to aid their industry. Photograph: iStock

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Property developers are seeking a VAT cut and other tax breaks in the budget to aid their industry in tackling the Republic’s housing crisis. Barry O’Halloran has the details of a pre-budget submission from industry lobby group Irish Institutional Property.

The art of knowing when to step down as a leader is tricky to pull off, writes FT columnist Pilita Clark.

How will the Government’s new Digital Wallet work? Ciara O’Brien has the details.

The Civil Service needs more staff with deep expertise and specialist skills, not generalists, writes Frances Ruane.

In Me & My Money, Rhoda McDonagh, owner of fashion rental business Designer Room, remembers “wanting to wear a Victoria Beckham dress and struggling to find anywhere in Ireland to rent one. That planted the seed for my business.”

In Q&A, a reader asks if their daughter will be stuck with a tax bill and no way to pay it under a right of residence situation. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

Northern Ireland’s education system fails children from disadvantaged backgrounds, writes our columnist John FitzGerald.

The magnificent seven are discovering they are just seven stocks and not so magnificent, writes Stocktake.

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