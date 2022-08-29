Horizon Therapeutics plans major expansion of Waterford site

Horizon Therapeutics is planning a major expansion of the Waterford manufacturing site it acquired last year. Photograph: Dominic Coyle

Rare disease specialists Horizon Therapeutics is planning to expand the Waterford plant it acquired last year in a move that will create 350 jobs.

The plan would multiply the scale of operations on the site. Horizon said the development would add around 320,000 square feet in new drug substance biologics development and manufacturing capabilities to its current 44,000 square foot drug product (fill-finish) biologics facility.

Horizon purchased the former EirGen facility in June last year for $65 million (€65 million) in what was the group’s first move to directly manufacture its own drugs. It said that deal was completed on the understanding that IDA Ireland land beside the plant would be available for expansion of its manufacturing and development operations.

The company has submitted a planning application to Waterford County Council. It has not disclosed the scale on the financial investment involved but said those details would emerge in the planning process.

Horizon operates largely out of the United States but has been Dublin-headquartered since 2014. It opened a new Dublin HQ on St Stephen’s Green earlier this year.

It said it expected to produce the first medicine from the existing Waterford facility in 2023. The company is currently in discussion with both the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and with Ireland Health Products Regulatory Authority on licensing the fill-finish facility.

Horizon said it hopes to use the Waterford plant to produce both its existing approved rare disease biologic drugs as well as development-stage medicines.

“ As we grow as a global biotechnology company, it is important to continue to invest in our development and manufacturing capabilities to supplement our current network of contract manufacturing organisations to maintain flexibility over our production and supply,” said chief executive Tim Walbert.

“The planned expansion to add this drug substance facility is important to the long-term growth of our commercial and pipeline biologics as well as our commitment to Ireland.”