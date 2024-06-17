Your top stories on Monday: Amazon raises doubts over ‘capacity to expand’ in Republic; and landlord told to pay €17,500 over threat

Landlord who threatened to take tenant ‘by the head’ and remove her from property ordered to pay €17,500
A landlord who threatened to take his tenant “by the head” and remove her from a property “if necessary” has been ordered to pay €17,500 in damages by a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal.
A hearing held in March was told how the tenant and her two children were evicted “on to the street” and left homeless after the landlord changed the locks of the property in Limerick city in August.
