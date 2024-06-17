Your top stories on Monday: Amazon raises doubts over ‘capacity to expand’ in Republic; and landlord told to pay €17,500 over threat

Rory McIlroy reacts after dramatically missing out on the US Open title to Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst Resort. Photograph: Getty Images

A landlord who threatened to take his tenant “by the head” and remove her from a property “if necessary” has been ordered to pay €17,500 in damages by a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal.

A hearing held in March was told how the tenant and her two children were evicted “on to the street” and left homeless after the landlord changed the locks of the property in Limerick city in August.

Southwest plane drops to ‘within 400ft’ of Pacific Ocean: An incident in which a Southwest Airlines flight reportedly plunged to “within 400ft” (121m) of the Pacific Ocean during a flight has prompted a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigation.

The final countdown to those last-minute holiday savings: The summer is well and truly upon us and many people – or at least the lucky ones – will be dusting off their suitcases and searching for their passports as well as doing all the other last-minute bits and pieces that need to be done before breaks away.

Half of Irish workers would refuse job offers with no option to work from home, research finds: Irish workers are increasingly willing to turn down job offers that do not include the option to work remotely or in a hybrid arrangement, a new global survey has found.

Heartbreak for Rory McIlroy as Bryson DeChambeau claims US Open: The Scientist found the magic formula, even if Bryson DeChambeau’s win in the 124th US Open – where a final round 71 for 274, six-under-par 274 gave him a one stroke winning margin over Rory McIlroy – was helped in no small part by his nearest rival’s failings.

Cash only, please: why you can’t buy some properties if you need a mortgage: When a property goes to market seeking a cash-only buyer, it’s sometimes down to construction, planning and boundary issues.

