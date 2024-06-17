IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Amazon raises doubts over ‘capacity to expand’ in Republic; and landlord told to pay €17,500 over threat

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: online racist abuse of Adeleke condemned; heartbreak for Rory McIlroy; and and why is there a shortage of potatoes?

Rory McIlroy reacts after dramatically missing out on the US Open title to Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst Resort. Photograph: Getty Images

Mon Jun 17 2024 - 08:09

Landlord who threatened to take tenant ‘by the head’ and remove her from property ordered to pay €17,500

A landlord who threatened to take his tenant “by the head” and remove her from a property “if necessary” has been ordered to pay €17,500 in damages by a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal.

A hearing held in March was told how the tenant and her two children were evicted “on to the street” and left homeless after the landlord changed the locks of the property in Limerick city in August.

  • The final countdown to those last-minute holiday savings: The summer is well and truly upon us and many people – or at least the lucky ones – will be dusting off their suitcases and searching for their passports as well as doing all the other last-minute bits and pieces that need to be done before breaks away.

Podcast Highlights

