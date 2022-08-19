Charlie Chawke’s shipping container coffee shop refused planning retention

The council has granted planning permission for a pizza kitchen and beer garden at the Goat pub in Goatstown, Dublin 14. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Charlie Chawke’s operation of an outdoor cafe in a repurposed shipping container and a range of ancillary elements at the Goat pub in Goatstown, south Dublin has fallen foul of council planners.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council refused planning retention for his outdoor Box’d Coffee kiosk, outdoor seating, signage and a series of ancillary elements providing outdoor entertainment for pub customers including a large TV screen.

The council, however, granted planning permission for a pizza kitchen and beer garden.

Mr Chawke’s Charjon Investments had lodged the planning retention application after the council served two planning enforcement notices on the business.

The council had refused planning permission for the various structures after finding that their visual impact was out of keeping with the area.

The planner’s report found that “the combined visual impact of the development creates a disorderly streetscape with container structures of design forms not suited to the area”. One objection was lodged against the application.

Mr Chawke said on Friday he would be appealing the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Chawke said that he was confident that the appeal would be successful.

“We are providing a service. Covid-19 is still there and people are happy having their coffee out in the open. They are happy getting the service and we are happy giving it,” he said.

Mr Chawke said that he was disappointed with the council’s decision. “I am always disappointed when we get a ‘no’ because I think we are doing a good job and doing the thing right. If we weren’t, the public wouldn’t be using our services.”

“We are in business to give a service and to give employment and that is what we are trying to do, and I wish to God that we would be allowed to do it,” he added.

The operation of Box’d Coffee can continue pending An Bord Pleanála making a decision in the case. However, if the appeals board refuses planning permission, Mr Chawke faces the prospect of having to remove the structures.