Retrofitting obstacles, manufacturers hike prices and recouping the cost of working from home

High installation costs are the number one concern for three-quarters of homeowners when it comes to making home upgrades, with many steering away from retrofitting their homes due to a tight budget, research from Allianz Ireland suggests. Photograph: PA

Manufacturers have hiked prices amid efforts to pass greater cost burdens through to customers, as input prices increased markedly again in July, the latest PMI data from AIB indicates. The latest highlighted continued challenges across the Irish manufacturing sector. Output declined for the second time in as many months, and at a faster rate, as order book volumes fell at the strongest pace since January 2021. Colin Gleeson reports

Joanne Hunt looks at ways you can recoup the expense of working from home.

Bus company National Express plans spending €30 million on expanding its Irish fleet and hiring more workers over the next five years. The UK company employs 60 people running the Dublin Express service between the capital’s airport and city centre, in which it has invested €5 million to date. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Laura Slattery says Mark Zuckerberg’s talent for self-inflicted wounds eclipses even Rebekah Vardy’s as Meta’s ruining of Instagram renders Wagatha Christie leaks a product of their time.

High installation costs are the number one concern for three-quarters of homeowners when it comes to making home upgrades, with many steering away from retrofitting their homes due to a tight budget, research from Allianz Ireland suggests. The national survey, which was conducted by Coyne Research in April on behalf of Allianz, surveyed over 1,000 adults in Ireland, writes Colin Gleeson.

Private equity player Synova could earmark part of the €1 billion it recently raised from backers to invest in Ireland, writes Barry O’Halloran. London-based Synova has just raised £875 million sterling (€1 billion) from mainly institutional backers, around €300 million of which it is reserving for its Chrysalis pool, that it will use to back smaller companies.

I am an executor to my late father’s will but my late father’s solicitor and my sister have excluded me from day one. It is like the solicitor and my sister are the executors. Is something amiss here? I made a €20,000 online bank transfer from Ulster Bank in June to my daughter’s Irish Permanent account but it has not arrived? Dominic Coyle answer your personal finance questions.

With the flow of Russian gas to Europe in ever more doubt this winter, the EU is grappling with how to ensure adequate energy supplies across its member states. As an island state unconnected to the EU gas network, Ireland has secured an exemption from a new EU directive that calls for a 15 per cent reduction in use. But that doesn’t mean Ireland can avoid any pain. Barry O’Halloran and Naomi O’Leary join Ciarán Hancock on the latest Inside Business podcast to discuss the crisis. Barry also reports on the latest Ryanair news, including Q1 results and baggage handling problems.

Colin Barry is founder of Brite Mobility, which supplies e-bikes and emopeds for riders to use on a pay-as-you-go basis. He tells Me & My Money how he saves it and spends it.

Stay up to date with all our business news — sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.