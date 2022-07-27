McDonald’s flips price of cheeseburger as inflation bites in

McDonald’s fast-food outlets are to increase prices in Ireland this summer, the US-based company has confirmed. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty

McDonald’s fast-food outlets are to increase their prices in Ireland during the summer, the US-based company has confirmed.

While not specifying every item, the company said the franchise would see its cheeseburger climb from €1.50 to €1.70 as of Wednesday, an increase of 13 per cent.

“This summer, our restaurants will be increasing prices on a number of menu items which have been impacted most by inflation,” McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive officer, Alistair Macrow, said..

“We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could.”

The popular restaurant chain is the latest example of the inflationary impact on consumer goods.

McDonald’s opened in Ireland in 1977 and operates close to 100 restaurants throughout the country.

“Although we’re seeing increasing costs, we are committed to developing and rewarding our people, supporting our suppliers and the 25,000 British and Irish farmers we work with,” Mr Macrow said.

Revenue at the Irish arm of the fast-food giant fell by €20.7 million in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Accounts for McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland Ltd show pretax profit fell by 70 per cent in 2020 to €6 million with revenue decreasing by 30 per cent from €69 million to €48.2 million.