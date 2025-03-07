Irish tourist escapes with minor injuries after paragliding crash in Peru

Paragliding and hang-gliding tours of the Lima coastline are popular with tourists. Photograph: Luka Gonzales/Getty Images

An Irish tourist escaped with minor injuries after the paraglider she was travelling in was forced to make an emergency landing on a busy road in the Peruvian capital of Lima.

In the incident, which was captured on video, the woman and her instructor got into difficulty in crosswinds and crash-landed on a Costa Verde highway roundabout.

Video footage shows the tourist lying on the road for some time while being examined by paramedics who arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

The instructor and tourist were treated for injuries at a local clinic where their condition was described as “stable” with “minor injuries” and in “good general physical condition” by the local association for aero sports tourism.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said it was ready to provide consular assistance.

The incident occurred in the Miraflores area of the city, where paragliding and hang-gliding tours of the coastline are popular with tourists.

The Peruvian association of aero sports tourism said the incident occurred at about 5pm on Thursday.

It said wind conditions prevented a planned landing in the Miraflores area and the crash occurred while attempting to find an alternative location to land.

The association said the pilot had more than 10 years of experience and attempted to manoeuvre the paraglider to safety.

The association announced the suspension of paragliding at the Miraflores area for three days to review safety procedures and evaluate risks. It said authorities were evaluating safety protocols for paragliding in the area and an investigation was continuing.