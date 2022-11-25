Black Friday: Total swizz or bargains aplenty? Tell us what you think

Ads for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are in almost every shop window and on every retail website this week as Christmas shopping gets into full swing. Tell us if you will be taking part? Have you found great bargains? Or are you sceptical about the discounts on offer? Does the cost-of-living crisis mean you are taking the offers more seriously in preparation for Christmas?

As Conor Pope wrote in his Pricewatch column this week: “Despite a degree of mistrust about the sales patter, more than a third of shoppers still plan to go bargain hunting next weekend. The average spend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers is almost €400, according to the CCPC. And despite the low levels of trust in discounts, they still play a significant role when shoppers are deciding to make a purchase, with 23 per cent saying the discount was the most important factor and 61 per cent saying the level of discount would influence their decision to some extent.”

You can let us know what you think using this form. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential. We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.