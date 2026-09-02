Apple Maps follows Google Maps path and changes Lake Ontario to Lake America

Apple changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America on the web version ‌of its Apple Maps following US president Donald Trump’s executive order renaming the lake.

The move by Apple on Tuesday ​followed a decision by Alphabet late on Saturday to change the name of the lake on its Google Maps for US users.

Apple confirmed that US users will see Lake America following a change to the body of ​water’s name in the US Geographic Names Information System.

Users in Canada will continue to see Lake Ontario, and ⁠users in the rest of the world will see both names, following the same approach ‌Apple ‌used ​after Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

The name changes illustrate how US tech companies are being pulled ⁠into geopolitical disputes as the Trump administration ​pressures them to comply with executive orders that ​allies and international bodies have rejected.

However, a pioneering online mapping app that defied Trump by refusing to rename Lake Ontario has become the most in-demand navigation tool in the US.

MapQuest, which was openly dismissive of the president’s August 27th executive order, leapfrogged rivals Google Maps and Apple Maps to top the most-downloaded list, as first reported by TechCrunch.

Google Maps now labels Lake Ontario as Lake America for US users

The app held the top spot on Apple’s App Store as of Tuesday morning, the Guardian confirmed.

Trump’s executive order on Lake Ontario, one of the ‌five Great Lakes of North America, applies ​to US federal usage for the lake, and does not govern what Canada, international ⁠bodies or other organisations call the lake.

A ⁠majority of ​Americans oppose Trump’s moves last week to raise taxes on imported Canadian goods and his order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Within hours of Trump’s executive order, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney and New York governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said they would not be changing the name, which is more than 400 years old. New York borders the lake on the ‌US side.

Since early 2025, Trump has repeatedly taunted Canada about becoming the 51st ‌US state, an idea Canadian leaders have dismissed as ridiculous.

Trump also ordered the Gulf of Mexico renamed to ​Gulf of America in January 2025 and both Google and ​Apple revised their map apps to reflect the change for US users. – Reuters