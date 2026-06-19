The Trump administration gave a no-bid contract to clean the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool’s water to Greenwater Services, a firm tied to one of president Donald Trump’s political donors, records show. Photograph: Salwan Georges/The New York Times

The paint on Washington’s newly renovated Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool is peeling away from the bottom and into ​the algae-tinted water, less than two weeks after US president Donald Trump announced the job’s completion.

The historic pool was drained and refinished in a $14.7 million (€12.8 million) no-bid contract this year as part of Trump’s sweeping plans to remake the US’s capital ​city, which includes tearing down the east wing of the White House to make space for a new ballroom and ⁠building an arch near Arlington National Cemetery, which honours the country’s war dead and ‌other ‌prominent Americans.

Trump ​announced on June 6th that work on the pool had finished. By Tuesday, workers had started pouring hydrogen peroxide into the pool to ⁠combat an algae bloom that had ​turned it green, instead of the expected “American flag ​blue”.

The National Park Service, which operates the National Mall, where the pool is located, did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment. Atlantic ​Industrial Coatings, the Virginia-based company that carried out the renovations, also did not immediately respond.

Seen through algae-laden green water, a tear in the recently applied sealant can be seen on the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool on Thursday. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some ⁠visitors to the site said they were ⁠unimpressed.

“I want my ​money back after seeing this. I think our resources could be used a lot better elsewhere,” Robert Dale of Edwards, Colorado, said as he looked on. “I think this reflecting pool was beautiful before, before all this attention.”

Trump has faced criticism for speeding past planning processes meant to preserve Washington’s carefully designed appearances in his renovation programme, criticism that his administration has dismissed as partisan sniping while praising the real estate developer’s design ‌acumen.

Lawmakers have also raised ⁠questions about his decision to accept a $400 million aeroplane from Qatar to be put into service as Air Force One, which ferries the president, his staff and security ‌detail and journalists on his travels around the nation and the world.

Security experts have warned that retrofitting the ​plane would require extensive security upgrades, communications improvements to prevent eavesdropping and missile-defence ​capabilities, all of which would take time and money to install. – Reuters

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