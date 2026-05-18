Luigi Mangione due in court for ruling on whether to suppress key evidence in murder trial

Luigi Mangione, being escorted by police, in New York last December. Photograph: Pamela Smith/AP

Luigi Mangione is due in a New York court on Monday for a judge’s ruling on whether evidence found ​in the alleged assassin’s backpack can be presented at his trial on charges that he murdered a health insurance executive in Manhattan.

Mangione (28) is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson on a Midtown footpath in December 2024.

Public ​officials condemned the brazen killing, but it became emblematic of many Americans’ antipathy for health insurance industry practices and rising costs.

Mangione ⁠has pleaded not guilty in state court to all charges. His trial is set to ‌begin ‌on ​September 8th and is expected to last six weeks.

Judge Gregory Carro is expected to rule on Monday on Mangione’s bid to suppress evidence allegedly ⁠found in his backpack during his arrest - ​including a pistol, silencer and journal entries - and ​his initial statements to law enforcement.

Mangione’s lawyers say police who arrested him in Pennsylvania unlawfully searched the backpack ‌without a warrant and questioned him without ​first providing required notice of his legal rights.

Prosecutors deny that Mangione was illegally searched and questioned, ⁠saying police who spotted Mangione at ⁠a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, ​followed legal protocols.

The backpack contains key evidence but is not make-or-break for prosecutors, who say they also have DNA and fingerprint evidence, a Mangione phone and hundreds of hours of surveillance footage linking him to the crime.

Thompson, who was chief executive of UnitedHealth Group’s insurance unit, was shot dead in the early morning outside a hotel where he was staying for an investor conference.

Graphic footage of the killing and a five-day ‌search for a suspect made the ⁠case a media fixture and social media sensation.

Members of the public, including a woman wearing a “Free Luigi” shirt, enter a courtroom before Luigi Mangione is escorted in. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

While the killing was widely condemned, some critics of for-profit healthcare support Mangione online and attend his court appearances in droves. Mangione ‌is set to stand trial on stalking charges in November in a separate federal case. He could have faced ​the death penalty until a judge’s surprise decision in January throwing out capital ​murder and weapons charges for legal reasons.

New York has banned the death penalty, but the federal government has not. - Reuters