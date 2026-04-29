Watch: Donald Trump praises Rory McIlroy during speech marking royal visit

Trump hosts state dinner and calls out Rory McIlroy to congratulate him. Video: Reuters

US president Donald Trump interrupted his speech during a White House banquet to ask Rory McIlroy to stand and praised the golfer for his “unconquerable courage”.

The president was speaking during a state visit by Britain’s king Charles and queen Camilla and broke off to address McIlroy, who was one of those in attendance at the dinner.

McIlroy successfully defended his US Masters title earlier in April, becoming only the fourth man to win back-to-back at Augusta, as he sealed a one-shot victory.

Trump said: “The entire world has been uplifted by this distinct and special character we share. This unstoppable daring, this unconquerable courage. It really is, it’s unconquerable.

“Speaking of that, where’s Rory McIlroy? Can you stand up Rory, will you, please?

“That was unconquerable courage. That was very good Rory ... I had to interrupt my speech because I watched that man win a tournament that was a tough one.

“Congratulations, very proud of you.” – PA

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