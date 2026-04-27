Cole Tomas Allen: White House correspondents’ dinner shooting suspect to appear in court

The suspected gunman in the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday evening, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, from Torrance, California, is due to appear in court later today.

He is expected to be formally charged with using a firearm during a violent crime and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.

“There’s a lot of federal charges that could be in play beyond those two charges but it depends on us understanding his motive, his intent, his premeditation of what led into him deciding he was going to do what he did last night,” acting US attorney general Todd Blanche told CBS News’ Face the Nation programme.

Preliminary findings suggest the gunman targeted the US president, Donald Trump, and officials in his administration, according to Blanche, who said the suspect should appear before a federal judge in Washington, DC on Monday.

The suspect’s writings – reportedly found in his hotel room – are being examined as part of the investigation into the attack.

An alleged manifesto was reported earlier in which the suspect called himself a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and created a list of targets for the shooting, formatted from highest to lowest priority, with Trump administration officials at the top.

He was armed with knives, a shotgun and a handgun, officials said.

Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, said the man faces charges that include using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.

Members of the press outside a home (across street, out of frame) associated with the suspected White House correspondents' dinner gunman. Photograph: Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Investigators have determined that Allen took a train from Los Angeles to Chicago, and then from Chicago to Washington, Blanche said on Sunday.

The suspect checked into the Washington Hilton a day or two before the hotel was to host the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Blanche said.

[ How the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner unfolded as Trump rushed from stageOpens in new window ]

Federal authorities in Los Angeles said a search warrant was served late Saturday night at Allen’s house in suburban Torrance.

Investigators have developed an early sense of the suspect’s apparent motive based on some information gathered from his electronic devices and from interviews with those who know him, Blanche said.

Blanche said investigators “know there were some writings” in the evidence gathered that, combined with initial interviews, led investigators to believe the man intended to target administration officials.

Blanche cautioned that investigators’ understanding of the man’s motives could change as the investigation continues.

Shortly before the attack, the man sent messages to his relatives denouncing Trump administration policies and suggesting that he intended to take violent action, according to a person familiar with the investigation. Other written material found in his hotel room contained similar statements, the person said.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that the suspect had “a manifesto” and that he “hates Christians”, but did not offer further details.

On Facebook and LinkedIn accounts that appear to be connected to him, Allen described himself as an independent game developer, posting about a game called “Bohrdom” that he released in 2018.

Described as “a skill-based, nonviolent asymmetrical fighting game loosely derived from a chemistry model that is itself loosely based on reality,” the game appeared to have almost no reviews and almost no followers before Saturday on its social media accounts.

A spokesperson for the California Institute of Technology said that a person named Cole Allen had earned an undergraduate degree in 2017, but that the school had no other information to immediately disclose.

A student named Cole Allen graduated with a master’s degree from California State University, Dominguez Hills, in 2025, according to a statement from that school.

“The university cannot confirm if this is the same suspect identified in the April 25th shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner,” the statement read, adding that the university “unequivocally condemns this act of violence, as well as all forms of violence”.

Those who know Allen described him as an intelligent, mild-mannered man they had encountered as a neighbour or as a math and science tutor.

Dylan Wakayama, the president of a local non-profit organisation that runs a volunteer program for high school students, said several teenagers in the program had called, saying Allen had tutored them.

“I think all of us in Torrance are very shocked,” Wakayama said.

Max Harris, a senior at a local high school who had been tutored for several months by Allen, struggled to absorb the scene.

“He seemed like a completely average guy,” he said. “Like, I never would have expected anything like this from a guy like him.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.